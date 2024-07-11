GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man sentenced to 60 years of RI for sexually abusing minor girl

A fine of ₹4.5 lakh also slapped on the convict, identified as Sreejith Chandran of Thottappuzhassery

Updated - July 11, 2024 08:54 pm IST

Published - July 11, 2024 08:53 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau

A Fast-track Special Court for Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act here on Friday sentenced a 32-year-old man to 60 years of rigorous imprisonment for abusing a 14-year-old girl.

Pronouncing the quantum of sentence, Judge Dony Thomas Varghese imposed a fine of ₹4.5 lakh on the convict, identified as Sreejith Chandran of Thottappuzhassery. In case of default in the fine payment, the convict shall serve an additional jail term of 27 months.

As per the prosecution case, the convict subjected the girl to abuse in 2020 by offering to marry her. The court found the convict guilty under provisions of the POCSO Act and IPC.

Special public prosecutor Jaison Mathews appeared for the prosecution.

