Man sentenced to 6 years’ RI for sexually assaulting minor girl

December 09, 2022 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Thiruvananthapuram Fast Track Special Court that deals with child abuse cases has sentenced a watchman to rigorous imprisonment (RI) for six years and imposed a fine of ₹25,500 on him for sexually harassing a minor girl near the house he used to work.

Special Judge Aaj Sudarshan pronounced the judgment against Raveendran Nair, 64, of Cheenivila of Maranalloor. He has been convicted under Sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 354 (assault or criminal force to women with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A(1)(ii) (sexual harassment by making demand for sexual favours), 354A(1)(iv) (making sexually coloured remarks) of the Indian Penal Code, and Sections 7 and 11 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 that deals with sexual assault.

The default of the fines would lead to additional imprisonment for a period of up to two-and-a-half years and 15 days. The entire fine amount would be given to the survivor as compensation. The sentences shall run concurrently.

According to the prosecution led by special public prosecutor R.S. Vijay Mohan, the incident had taken place under the Museum police station limits on August 23, 2019.

Raveendran restrained the survivor, who was then 14 years old, while she was passing by the house he used to work at. The girl, who was riding her cycle towards her flat, was subjected to sexual assault. The watchman also made lewd gestures and harassed her. The girl revealed the traumatic incident to a teacher in her school some months later.