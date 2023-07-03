HamberMenu
Man sentenced to 45-year RI for abusing minor

July 03, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau

The Fast Track Special Court in Adoor on Monday sentenced a 26-year-old man to 45 years’ rigorous imprisonment (RI) for sexually abusing a 4-year-old girl.

Judge Sameer A found the accused, son of the victim’s aunt, guilty of abusing the child. The parents of the victim too had been arraigned as accused in the case for failing to promptly report the abuse to the authority concerned.

Alongside the jail term, the court also imposed a fine of ₹2.5 lakh on the convict. On default of payment, he will have to undergo an additional jail term of 30 months.

The crime took place in November 2019 when the victim, a kindergarten student, was alone at home.

The court, meanwhile, discharged the victim’s father from the case in consideration of the time he spent in jail as accused. The court also reprimanded the victim’s mother before discharging her from the case.

Special Public Prosecutor Smitha P. John appeared for the prosecution.

