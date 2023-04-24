ADVERTISEMENT

Man sentenced to 23 years of rigorous imprisonment for assaulting minor

April 24, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau

A fast-track special court in Adoor has sentenced a 52-year-old man to 23 years of rigorous imprisonment for abusing a minor girl.

Pronouncing the sentence, judge A. Sameer also imposed a fine of ₹2.75 lakh on the convict. On default of payment, the convict will have to undergo an additional jail term of two-and-a-half-years.

Considering the case, the court found the accused, a native of Pallikkal village, guilty under Indian Penal Code sections 451, 363, 354, 354 (A) (iii) and under sections 7,8, 9(m) and 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The convict had abused the girl, who lived in her neighbourhood, at his home.

As the sentences run concurrently, the accused will have to serve a total jail term of five years. Smitha P John, special public prosecutor, appeared on behalf of the prosecution.

