Man sentenced to 21 years of RI for abusing minor

April 29, 2024 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Fast-track Special Court for Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at Adoor on Monday sentenced a 31-year-old man to 21 years of rigorous imprisonment for abusing a fifteen-year-old girl.

Pronouncing the quantum of sentence, Judge Dony Thomas Varghese imposed a fine of ₹15 lakh on the convict, identified as Aneesh Rajendran, a native of Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu. In case of default in the fine payment, the convict shall serve an additional jail term of 21 months.

As per the prosecution case, the convict subjected the 15-year-old girl to abuse by offering to marry her and blackmailed her using photos and videos in compromising positions. The court found the convict guilty under provisions of the POCSO Act, IPC as well as under various provisions of the IT Act.

During the trial, the prosecution produced 21 witnesses and 28 documents to back its argument. The court found the accused guilty under provisions of the POCSO Act as well as the Indian Penal Code. Special public prosecutor Smitha P. John appeared for the prosecution.

