Man sentenced to 20 years in jail in POCSO case

The Alappuzha Special POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Court on Saturday sentenced a 29-year-old man to 20 years in prison for sexually assaulting a minor girl.

The convict has been identified as Mohammed Ashik of Kottarakara in Kollam. Judge Roy Varghese ordered the convict to pay a fine of ₹50,000.

The case was registered in Alappuzha South police station last year. The prosecution case was that Mohammed befriended the 16-year-old girl through social media and assaulted her twice in March 2023.

Special Public Prosecutor S. Seema represented the prosecution side. The case was investigated by a team led by South Police station Circle Inspector S. Arun.