Man sentenced to 15 years rigorous imprisonment

The Fast-Track Special Court, Neyyattinkara, has sentenced a 35-year-old man to 15 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl.

The accused, Biju, from Peringamala, must also pay a fine of ₹30,000 failing which he will have to undergo an additional year in prison, according to the order issued by Fast-Track Court Judge Sadanandan.

The incident took place in 2011. The accused had become friendly with the Class 8 student over phone. He kidnapped her and the police later rescued her from his friend’s residence. After she went missing, the girl’s mother had lodged a police complaint. A subsequent medical examination had revealed that the girl had been sexually assaulted. Public Prosecutor Ajith Thankayya appeared for the Prosecution.