Man sentenced to 15 years rigorous imprisonment

The Hindu Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
November 04, 2022 20:54 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Fast-Track Special Court, Neyyattinkara, has sentenced a 35-year-old man to 15 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl.

The accused, Biju, from Peringamala, must also pay a fine of ₹30,000 failing which he will have to undergo an additional year in prison, according to the order issued by Fast-Track Court Judge Sadanandan.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The incident took place in 2011. The accused had become friendly with the Class 8 student over phone. He kidnapped her and the police later rescued her from his friend’s residence. After she went missing, the girl’s mother had lodged a police complaint. A subsequent medical examination had revealed that the girl had been sexually assaulted. Public Prosecutor Ajith Thankayya appeared for the Prosecution.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app