Kerala

Man sentenced to 15 years rigorous imprisonment

The Fast-Track Special Court, Neyyattinkara, has sentenced a 35-year-old man to 15 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl.

The accused, Biju, from Peringamala, must also pay a fine of ₹30,000 failing which he will have to undergo an additional year in prison, according to the order issued by Fast-Track Court Judge Sadanandan.

The incident took place in 2011. The accused had become friendly with the Class 8 student over phone. He kidnapped her and the police later rescued her from his friend’s residence. After she went missing, the girl’s mother had lodged a police complaint. A subsequent medical examination had revealed that the girl had been sexually assaulted. Public Prosecutor Ajith Thankayya appeared for the Prosecution.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 4, 2022 8:56:56 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/man-sentenced-to-15-years-rigorous-imprisonment/article66097200.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY