Man sentenced to 15 years RI for attempt to murder wife

ADVERTISEMENT

A man who made country bombs to hurl at his wife and ended up with a severed hand after the bombs exploded accidentally, has now been handed down a sentence of a 15-year-long rigorous imprisonment.

The Special District Court for Specified Offences against Women and Children here on Wednesday sentenced 67-year-old Vikram, a resident of Vithura, over the incident, which happened in July 2015.

Vikram, who was said to be suspicious of his wife, was staying away from her. On July 8, 2015, he went to her house with five country bombs, which he had made, with an intention to murder her. On seeing him, she ran inside the house, after bolting the door. When Vikram attempted to open the door, the pressure caused the bombs to explode in his hand, completely damaging his right palm. His wife was also injured in the accident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Palode Circle Inspector N. Sureshkumar had completed the investigation and filed the chargesheet in the case, in which Public Prosecutor J.K. Ajith Prasad and advocates Bindu and Hashmi appeared for the prosecution.