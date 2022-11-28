Man sentenced to 107 years for abusing minor daughter

November 28, 2022

The Hindu Bureau

The Pathanamthitta Principal POCSO Court on Monday sentenced a 45-year-old man from Kumbazha to 107 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting his 13-year-old daughter.

The incident pertained to a case registered by the Pathanamthitta district police in 2020. The convict sexually exploited the girl, a Class 8 student who is moderately retarded, on multiple occasions. The incident came to light when the survivor revealed the incident to her teachers, who alerted the ChildLine and the police.

Pronouncing the judgment, Justice Jayakumar John found the accused guilty under IPC Section 376 and various Sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act.

As per the order, the convict should undergo 107 years of rigorous imprisonment but as the sentences under certain sections run concurrently, he will have to serve a jail term of 67 years. Alongside the jail term, a fine of ₹4 lakh too has been imposed on the convict.

