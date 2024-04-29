GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man sentenced to 106-year jail term for raping 15-year-old girl 

A fine of ₹2,60,000 for was slapped on the convict. If he does not pay the fine, he will have to undergo an additional prison term of 22 months

April 29, 2024 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

The Devikulam Fast Track Special Court (POCSO) judge Sirajudheen P.A on Monday sentenced a 44-year-old man to 106 years of imprisonment and a fine of ₹2,60,000 for raping and impregnating a 15-year-old mentally challenged girl under the Adimaly police station limits in Idukki in 2022.

Special public prosecutor (SPP) Smiju K. Das said Padmanabhan, alias Pradeep, a resident of Chelakkara in Thrissur, was convicted for the offences under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He received a total of 106 years of rigorous imprisonment, to be served concurrently for 22 years.

Compensation

If the accused fails to pay the fine, he should continue the jail term for an additional 22 months. The court also recommended compensation for the survivor under the Victim Compensation Scheme, to be facilitated by the District Legal Service Authority, Idukki. 

As per the prosecution case, Pradeep arrived at Adimaly for a hotel job, developed a relationship with the child’s mother, and later started living with her. The accused raped the child and threatened to kill her if she disclosed the matter to anyone. After the girl developed health issues, the mother admitted her to the Adimaly taluk hospital, where doctors confirmed her pregnancy and alerted the police. The DNA tests and forensic report confirmed the crime.

