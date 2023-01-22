ADVERTISEMENT

Man sentenced to 100 years of RI for sexually abusing minor

January 22, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau

The Pathanamthitta Principal POCSO Court has sentenced a 37-year-old man to 100 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually abusing his minor relative.

The court found the accused guilty of raping and impregnating a 15–year-old tribal girl. The crime took place in 2020 when the victim, a school student, was staying at one of her relative’s home.

The incident came to light when the victim was admitted to a primary health centre following health issues. He was sentenced under IPC Sections 376, 376(2)(f), 376(2)(n), 376(3) and under sections 3,4, 5(l) 5(n), 5(j)(ii), 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Alongside the jail term, the court also imposed a fine of ₹2.5 lakhs on the convict. On default of payment, the convict will have to undergo an additional jail term of four years.

While the verdict has specifically stated that the punishments for rape and impregnation and rape of a girl under the age of sixteen should be served separately, the punishment under other sections shall run concurrently. Hence, the convict will have to serve a jail term of 80 years only.

