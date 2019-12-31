Man sentenced to 10-year RI

The Alappuzha Additional District and Sessions Court III on Tuesday sentenced Najmal, 34, of Punnapra South to 10-year rigorous imprisonment (RI) for attempting to rape a young woman and robbery.

Judge P.N. Seetha ordered the convict to pay a compensation of ₹1.20 lakh, of which ₹50,000 will be given to the victim.

The court found Najmal guilty under Sections 392 (punishment for robbery), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 397 (robbery or dacoity with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 379 (punishment for theft) and 447 (punishment for criminal trespass) of the Indian Penal Code.

The prosecution case was that the accused who trespassed into the house of the victim on January 4, 2011 stole jewellery after trying to rape her.

Najmal is also an accused in the murder of a 52-year-old woman at Thiruvambady last year.