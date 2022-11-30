Man sentenced for RI till the end of life for raping minor

November 30, 2022 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A special court for trying atrocities against women and children on Wednesday sentenced a man to rigorous imprisonment (RI) until the end of his natural life for raping his 17-year-old niece.

ADVERTISEMENT

Special Court Judge M.P. Shibu handed down three terms of rigorous life imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹1.5 lakh on the man. The victim will be provided ₹1 lakh out of the fine amount as well as compensation from the victim compensation fund.

The incident happened in 2014. The convicted man raped the victim, a Plus Two student, several times while she was staying at his house for educational purposes. The girl became pregnant and gave birth to a baby, following which the Mannanthala police registered the case. The prosecution presented 13 witnesses and 27 documents as exhibits.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The prosecution team was led by Kattayikkonam J.K. Ajith Prasad and consisted of advocates V.Z. Hashmi and V.C. Bindu.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US