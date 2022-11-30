Man sentenced for RI till the end of life for raping minor

November 30, 2022 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A special court for trying atrocities against women and children on Wednesday sentenced a man to rigorous imprisonment (RI) until the end of his natural life for raping his 17-year-old niece.

Special Court Judge M.P. Shibu handed down three terms of rigorous life imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹1.5 lakh on the man. The victim will be provided ₹1 lakh out of the fine amount as well as compensation from the victim compensation fund.

The incident happened in 2014. The convicted man raped the victim, a Plus Two student, several times while she was staying at his house for educational purposes. The girl became pregnant and gave birth to a baby, following which the Mannanthala police registered the case. The prosecution presented 13 witnesses and 27 documents as exhibits.

The prosecution team was led by Kattayikkonam J.K. Ajith Prasad and consisted of advocates V.Z. Hashmi and V.C. Bindu.