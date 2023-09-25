HamberMenu
Man sentenced for 60 years RI for abusing minor boy

September 25, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau

A fast track special court for the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at Adoor on Monday sentenced a 43-year-old man to 60 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for abusing a minor boy.

Pronouncing the quantum of sentence, judge A. Sameer also imposed a fine of ₹3.6 lakh on the convict, identified as Prakash Kumar, a resident of Peringanad near Adoor.

The convict had first preyed on the victim, a 15-year-old boy, at their rented home and then at a hospital in 2020. Having found him guilty under provisions of the Indian penal Code and the POCSO Act, the court awarded him rigorous imprisonment along with the fine. The convict will have to serve an additional jail term of three years and eight months months in default of payment of the fine amount. The court has also directed to hand over the fine amount to the survivor.

Special public prosecutor Smitha P. John appeared for the prosecution.

