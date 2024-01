January 02, 2024 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

An unidentified man was crushed to death by a bus inside the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus station in Kottayam on Tuesday.

The incident took place around 4.45 p.m. when a KSRTC bus was moving in reverse gear to the parking lot. The man was caught under its wheels and died instantly.

Eyewitness accounts attributed the death to careless driving. The Kottayam West police have launched a probe.

