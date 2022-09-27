Man rescued after he fell into a well and spent over a day in it

The Hindu Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
September 27, 2022 23:06 IST

Fire force personnel rescued a 42-year-old man who was trapped in a well for a day-and-a-half near Varkala on Tuesday.

The police identified the person as Manoj of Sivagiri. He had descended into a well that is over 60 feet deep to clean it on being instructed by the land owner Manilal around 7.30 a.m. on Monday. While no one heard his cries for help after he slipped into the well, he managed to spend the entire night by surviving on the water in the well while clinging on a rope. There are no houses near the plot, the police said. 

His attempts to attract attention found result around noon on Tuesday when a passerby heard him and alerted local residents in the area. He has been admitted in the Government taluk hospital in Varkala.

