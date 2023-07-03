ADVERTISEMENT

Man rescued after being trapped under car

July 03, 2023 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Fire and Rescue Service personnel on Monday extricated a man who was trapped under a car after being run over near Vellayani.

The man, identified as Suji, 44, of Mukaloormala, Vellayani, was allegedly lying on the road when he was hit by the car early morning on Monday.

The driver immediately stopped the car and raised the alarm. Although Suji did not suffer any major injuries, his leg was trapped between the wheel and the axle.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

After the Fire and Rescue Service was alerted, a unit from Chenkalchoola was rushed to the spot. The personnel used a pneumatic system to raise the car and removed its wheel to extricate Suji’s leg. He was later rushed to the hospital with minor injuries. The Fire and Rescue Service team was led by Assistant Station Officer Anil Kumar.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US