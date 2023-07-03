Man rescued after being trapped under car

July 03, 2023 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Fire and Rescue Service personnel on Monday extricated a man who was trapped under a car after being run over near Vellayani.

The man, identified as Suji, 44, of Mukaloormala, Vellayani, was allegedly lying on the road when he was hit by the car early morning on Monday.

The driver immediately stopped the car and raised the alarm. Although Suji did not suffer any major injuries, his leg was trapped between the wheel and the axle.

After the Fire and Rescue Service was alerted, a unit from Chenkalchoola was rushed to the spot. The personnel used a pneumatic system to raise the car and removed its wheel to extricate Suji’s leg. He was later rushed to the hospital with minor injuries. The Fire and Rescue Service team was led by Assistant Station Officer Anil Kumar.