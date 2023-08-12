ADVERTISEMENT

Man released from jail attempts to murder woman

August 12, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Police attribute murder bid to previous enmity

The Hindu Bureau

In a shocking incident, a history-sheeter in Kottayam attempted to murder a woman in public within a few hours of his release from the district jail in Kottayam on Friday. The arrested was identified as Babu, alias Chundeli Babu, a native of Kattappana, Idukki.

According to the police, the murder bid took place on Friday midnight when the accused approached the woman, who was sleeping on the roadside, with a machete and slit her throat. The victim was identified as 40-year-old Bindu, a native of Panachikkad.

A police team, which rushed to the spot, shifted the woman to a hospital while the accused, who had fled the scene, soon landed in police custody. Investigators attributed the murder bid to previous enmity.

