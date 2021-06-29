Man receives two vaccine jabs within minutes

ALAPPUZHA

Incident at Karuvatta PHC

A 63-year-old man from Karuvatta, near Haripad, in Alappuzha was hospitalised after he “accidentally” received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine within minutes on Monday.

According to officials, the man along with his wife reached the Primary Health Centre, Karuvatta, to receive their second dose of Covishield vaccine around 11 a.m. After getting the second dose from counter one at the health centre, he went to counter two where he got inoculated again. The incident came to light when he talked to his wife following 30 minutes of mandatory rest.

He got his first jab in April. After receiving the third dose in less than three months, the sexagenarian felt uneasy and has been admitted to the Government Taluk Hospital, Haripad.

“The PHC has one registration desk and two vaccine counters. After registering his name, he went to one of the vaccination counters and received the shot. Later, instead of going to the observation room, he went to the second counter with his wife and received another dose. He did not divulge anything to health officials at the second counter about having already received the jab. He is under observation and his condition is stable,” said District Medical Officer (DMO) L. Anithakumari.

The DMO had sought a report from the PHC on the incident. The relatives of the man, meanwhile, alleged negligence on the part of PHC authorities that led to him being inoculated twice. “We have filed complaints with relevant authorities, including the Chief Minister and the Health Minister,” said a relative.