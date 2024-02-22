ADVERTISEMENT

Man reaches MCH casualty with air gun

February 22, 2024 04:06 am | Updated 04:06 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

A man who reached the casualty of the Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, with an airgun fled when he was questioned about it on Wednesday. He was identified as Satheesh Saavan, the police said. They said a relative of the accused was under treatment at the hospital and he had allegedly come to hand over some money to the patient. However, security personnel at the casualty entrance stopped him. It was during questioning that Satheesh escaped. The gun was handed over to the police.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US