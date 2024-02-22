Man reaches MCH casualty with air gun

February 22, 2024 04:06 am | Updated 04:06 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

A man who reached the casualty of the Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, with an airgun fled when he was questioned about it on Wednesday. He was identified as Satheesh Saavan, the police said. They said a relative of the accused was under treatment at the hospital and he had allegedly come to hand over some money to the patient. However, security personnel at the casualty entrance stopped him. It was during questioning that Satheesh escaped. The gun was handed over to the police.

