Man ‘pushed out of train’ by worker dies in Kozhikode

A Tamil Nadu native who was allegedly pushed out of a moving train by a temporary railway worker died on the way to a private hospital in Kozhikode city on October 12 (Saturday) night. The victim was identified as Saravanan Gopi from Kancheepuram.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) said that they had taken the suspected individual into custody for further investigation into the incident. They added that statements from other passengers contributed to the detention of the suspect.

The incident occurred on the Mangaluru-Kochuveli special train at 11:15 p.m. Some passengers alleged that the 25-year-old man fell after being pushed out of the moving train under the pretext of security. They informed the police that the alleged attack took place shortly after he managed to board the train.

“We are still in the process of investigation, and there is no clarity yet regarding the allegations,” said a GRP officer at the Kozhikode station on Sunday. He added that CCTV footage would be examined.

The alleged assault came to light when some passengers who reportedly witnessed the manhandling pulled the emergency chain. There were also protests from a section of passengers at the railway station over the alleged delay in providing him with emergency medical care. Besides, some passengers claimed that the man was mistreated on the train, alleging that he was inebriated.