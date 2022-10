ADVERTISEMENT

The police arrested a man for swindling people and a bank of huge sums of money by impersonating as a Forest officer here on Tuesday.

Police said Balasubramanian, a native of Kottayi, had cheated people for five years.

He reportedly used a forged identity card and uniform of a Forest department official to cheat the people.

ADVERTISEMENT

Balasubramanian was exposed following the intervention of the Kerala Forest Protective Staff Association.