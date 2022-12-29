Man nearly drowns during mock drill on flood response in Pathanamthitta

December 29, 2022 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

A 34-year-old man, identified as Binu Soman of Kalluppara, has been hospitalised after nearly drowning in the Manimalayar during a mock drill on flood response here on Thursday.

Mr. Soman, who volunteered for the exercise, developed uneasiness during the drill and was caught by the currents in the waterbody near Vennikkulam. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) members who were present at the spot rescued Mr. Soman and rushed him to a private hospital at Thiruvalla. His condition remained critical, said officials.