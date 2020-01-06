Man murders woman before killing himself

A man allegedly murdered a woman he knew by slitting her throat before committing suicide in Karakkonam, close to the State border, on Monday.

According to the police, the deceased persons were identified as Ashika, 19, and Anu, 20, both of who hailed from the same locality in Karakkonam.

The incident occurred by around 10 a.m. after Anu, who worked as a bus conductor, barged into Ashika’s house. While Ashika’s grandmother was present in the house, her parents had gone out for work. Anu purportedly forced Ashika into a room and locked the door before her grandmother could react. Soon, a group of neighbours who rushed to the house on hearing Ashika’s screams broke open the door to find the duo lying in a pool of blood.

According to the Vellarada police, Anu is suspected to have slit Ashika’s throat using a broken bottle, before killing himself using the object. While Ashika was confirmed dead after being taken to a hospital nearby, Anu succumbed to his injuries while being rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital here.

The duo are believed to have been involved in a relationship until Ashika, who has been pursuing a beautician course, decided to part ways at the insistence of her family. She had also filed a complaint against Anu at the police station last April, accusing him of stalking and harassing her.

The issue had then been settled by the police in the presence of the duo’s parents, an official said.

Suicide prevention helpline number: DISHA (Direct Intervention System for Health Awareness – 1056, 0471 – 2552056).