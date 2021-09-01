Man murders wife in broad daylight at Pothencode

Selvaraj waylaid his wife Prabha and slit her throat

A 37-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her husband in broad daylight near Pothencode on Tuesday.

According to the Pothencode police, Prabha, alias Sheeba, of Irinjayam, near Nedumangad, died after her husband, Selvaraj of Mangattukonam, purportedly slit her neck using a knife. The incident occurred along the Mangattukonam road near Sasthavattam junction around 3.30 p.m.

The couple had married ten years ago after Selvaraj divorced his first wife.

They have two children, aged six and four years.

While the family has been residing in Irinjayam for eight months, Prabha used to earn a living by working as a maid in a house in Mangattukonam for the last three years.

Selvaraj had apparently gone to his house in Mangattukonam on August 20 following an argument that broke out between the duo.

The police said the accused had created a ruckus in the house she worked two days ago.

Infuriated

This incident could have infuriated Selvaraj and prompted him to murder his wife, an official said.

On Tuesday, Selvaraj purportedly waylaid Prabha when she finished her work and covered her mouth with a piece of cloth in an apparent bid to muffle her cries before slitting her neck.

He is suspected to have bought a knife for the crime that is believed to be a premeditated attack. Despite being rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital, Prabha’s life could not be saved.