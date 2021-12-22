Man murders wife, attempts suicide

A man murdered his wife by slashing her throat and attempted to commit suicide at Peringathur in Kannur on Wednesday.

The deceased woman has been identified as Rathi, 57, of Padikuloth, Peringathur. Her husband, Mohanan, 61, was taken into police custody. He was running a tea shop in Coimbatore and had returned to the village four years ago.

The preliminary investigation revealed family dispute as the reason for the murder.

The police said that Mohanan, who came drunk in the morning, slashed the throat of his wife after closing the door. The neighbours who heard the commotion, entered the house by breaking open the door and rescued Mohanan, who was attempting to commit suicide.

He was handed over to the Chokli police, who are carrying out an inquiry after registering a case.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Maithri - 0484-2540530, Thanal - 0495-2760000 and DISHA – 1056.