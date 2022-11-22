  1. EPaper
Man murders mother, ends life in Palakkad

November 22, 2022 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

A woman and her 48-year-old son were found dead in their house at Palappuram, near Ottappalam, Palakkad, on Tuesday. The woman, Saraswati Amma Nayadikkuzhiyil, 68, was found with a deep slit on her throat, while her son, Vijayakrishnan, was found hanging.

The police said Vijayakrishnan, a bachelor, ended his life after killing his mother. A stab wound was found on the woman’s belly.

The deaths came to light when Saraswati’s another son, Vijayanand, arrived at the house. The police said the murder and the suicide were suspected to have taken place on Monday late night. The police have recovered the knife used for the murder from the house.

