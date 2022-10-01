Man’s body found buried underneath concrete floor of house

The pit inside a house at Changanassery where the body of Bindumon was found buried on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

In an episode resembling the plot of Drishyam, a blockbuster Malayalam film, the body of 43-year-old man was found buried underneath the concrete floor of a house near Poovam, Changanassery, along the AC Canal Road.

The deceased was identified as Bindumon, a native of Aryad in Alappuzha. The episode came to light on Saturday when the police dug the floor of the house and recovered human remains.

The police have launched a probe to trace Muthukumar, the house owner, in connection with the case. Officials said Bindumon had gone missing from his house since September 26. A probe was launched to trace him based on a complaint lodged by his mother Kamalamma. The police zeroed in on Muthukumar after checking the call records of the missing person.

New floor constructed

While initial investigation yielded no results, the police came to know about the construction of a new concrete floor inside the house. Soon after, the police also found that the motorcycle of Bindumon, which was recovered from an isolated location near Vakathanam, had been in Muthukumar’s possession.

With evidence pointing to Muthukumar’s involvement in the crime, the police approached the higher-ups for permission to dig the newly constructed site in the house. Upon receiving approval from the Revenue Divisional Officer, a police team led by Richard Varghese, Station House Officer of Changanassery, dug the floor and recovered the body.

According to the police, four persons, including Muthukumar, have been involved in the crime and a search is on to arrest the accused. On completing the inquest proceedings in the presence of the tahsildar, the body was shifted to the hospital for a post-mortem examination.