Man murdered and abandoned in ambulance

The man found dead in an ambulance at Kaippamangalam in Thrissur district was murdered, according to the police.

The deceased has been identified as Arun, 40, a resident of Mettupalayam in Coimbatore. However, his identity remains to be verified. The incident was reported near the Kaippamangalam fisheries school on Monday around 11.30 p.m.

It has since emerged that a four-member gang in a car had summoned the ambulance to take the deceased to a nearby hospital under the pretext that he was injured in an accident.

The gang then allegedly fled after having promised the ambulance driver that they would follow the ambulance. The victim was dead by the time the ambulance reached the hospital.

Following this, the ambulance driver alerted the Kaippamangalam police. In the ensuing investigation it emerged that the victim was assaulted to death in connection with a money transaction, reportedly to the tune of ₹10 lakh, for a rice puller. One of the accused had reportedly invested the money with Arun who failed to deliver on the promise.

According to the police, the victim who was asked to come near the Paliyekkara toll was abducted by the gang and then beaten up at a secret location. He was being taken around in a car when the gang allegedly summoned the ambulance at Kaippamangalam.

As per preliminary information, all the accused were residents of Kannur. The Kaippamangalam police have intensified the probe for tracking down the accused.

