Man locks himself up in Vande Bharat toilet, arrested

Youth from Mumbai had multiple wounds on his body

June 25, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau
Railway Protection Force officers bringing a man out who locked himself up in a toilet of the Vande Bharat Express at Shoranur on Sunday.

Railway Protection Force officers bringing a man out who locked himself up in a toilet of the Vande Bharat Express at Shoranur on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A young man locked himself up in a toilet of Vande Bharat Express on Sunday, spreading fear among passengers. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) had to break open the toilet door with the help of the technical staff when the train reached Shoranur around 5.30 p.m.

The RPF arrested Sharan, a youth from Mumbai, with multiple wounds on his body. He had not only bolted the door, but also tied the handle with a rope from inside. It is suspected that he boarded the train from Kasaragod, and soon occupied one of the toilets. Officials said he had not booked a ticket.

He refused to open the toilet door even after several passengers and railway staff asked him to. After breaking the door open, the RPF had to use force to bring him out of the toilet. The police said he had not revealed why he locked himself up in the toilet. They said he appeared mentally stable. A case has been registered and an investigation is on.

