October 25, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - KANNUR

A man allegedly killed his wife by slitting her throat at Kankol in Kannur on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the police, Shaji, 40, allegedly killed his wife P.K. Prasanna, 38. Shaji subsequently surrendered at the Payyannur police station.

