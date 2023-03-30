Man kills wife, mother-in-law; attempts suicide

March 30, 2023 10:56 pm | Updated 10:56 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A 56-year old man allegedly murdered both his wife and mother-in-law before attempting suicide in their house near Aruvikkara during the wee hours of Thursday.

The police identified the deceased as Mumtaz, 41, and Shahira, 67, of Valapetty near Azhikode. Mumtaz’s husband Ali Akbar, who allegedly hacked them using a machete, is in a critical condition after setting himself ablaze. He has been admitted in the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) with 70% burn injuries, official sources said.

The incident occurred around 4.30 a.m. Ali, an employee of the SAT Hospital who is set to retire on Friday, has been residing on the first floor of the two-storied building, while his wife, mother-in-law, and their daughter stayed downstairs. The couple, who have been living separately for nearly 10 years, have been battling a divorce case. Mumtaz used to teach at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Nedumangad.

According to the police, Ali is suspected to have barged into the house downstairs while Shahira and Mumtaz were preparing a meal prior to the day’s fast. He first hacked Mumtaz using the weapon after sending their daughter outside the house. Shahira who attempted to protect her daughter also came under attack.

On hearing the girl’s scream for help, some neighbours rushed to the house. Ali, who spotted the neighbours rushing towards them, doused himself in petrol and set himself ablaze. While Shahira died on the spot, Mumtaz succumbed to her injuries in the MCH around 5.30 p.m. The Aruvikkara police have commenced investigation in the case.

(Suicide prevention helpline: DISHA – 1056, 0471-2552056).