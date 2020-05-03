Kerala

Man kills wife, ends life

A man committed suicide after killing his wife at Attappady on Sunday. Chandran alias Chathan, 42, from Mukkali hanged himself after strangulating wife Santha. The police said family quarrels led to the crime. An investigation is on.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies may seek help and counselling by contacting suicide prevention helpline — Maithri: 0484-2540530.

Printable version | May 3, 2020 9:02:28 PM

