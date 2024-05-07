GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man kills wife, daughter, attempts suicide in Kollam

May 07, 2024 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

In a tragic incident, a man allegedly murdered his wife and daughter by slitting their throats before trying to end his life.

His wife, Preetha, 39, and daughter Sreenanda, 12 were found dead at their home on Tuesday morning while Sreeju, a 46-year-old Poothakulam resident, and his son Sreerag, 17 were hospitalised in a critical condition.

Reportedly, a bottle of poison was found at the home and the police suspect that the mother and daughter were poisoned first. It was a relative who found the family in a pool of blood and though all were rushed to hospital, the lives of Preetha and Sreenanda could not be saved.

While Sreeju was taken to the Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, his son is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kollam.

According to officials, the reason for the murders and attempted suicide is not clear and more details will be known only after investigation. Suicide prevention helpline 0471- 2552056.

