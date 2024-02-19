Man kills wife by dousing her in petrol in Alappuzha

February 19, 2024 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

A 36-year-old man killed his wife by setting her on fire at Cherthala on Monday. The deceased was identified as Arathi (30) of Vettackal, near Cherthala.

According to the Cherthala police, the incident took place in the morning. Arathi, who was working at a financial firm in Cherthala, was on the way to her office when her husband, Shyam G. Chandran, blocked her two-wheeler near Government Taluk Hospital, Cherthala, and doused the woman with petrol and set her ablaze.

The woman who sustained serious burns was first taken to the Government Taluk Hospital, Cherthala, and later shifted to Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Alappuzha. She succumbed to her injuries in the evening.

Shyam, who also suffered burns, was admitted to the MCH.

The police said that a case had been registered in connection with the incident. “The husband and wife were living separately. Family issues have resulted in the murder,” said an official.

Last year, Arathi filed a domestic violence case against Shyam and the court ordered to give her necessary protection. Recently, the police arrested Shyam based on a complaint filed by her alleging threats from him. He was later released on bail.

