Man kills self after hacking wife at Chengannur

November 16, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

A 47-year-old man allegedly attacked and injured his wife before killing himself at Mulakuzha near Chengannur on Thursday.

The Chengannur police said that Sreejith hacked his wife Jayasree (44) in the morning. The woman who sustained injuries ran out of the house and informed the neighbours. Sreejith was later found dead inside the house by the police when they came to apprehend him. Jayasree was admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kottayam, the police said.

Suicide prevention helpline DISHA: 1056

