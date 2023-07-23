HamberMenu
Man kills mother  

According to witnesses, both were travelling on a bike and Jomon suddenly started attacking his mother with a knife

July 23, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

A 30-year-old man was arrested on Sunday by Kottarakara police for murdering his mother in broad daylight. Pathanapuram resident Mini (50) was stabbed to death by her son Jomon near Chengamand junction. According to witnesses, both were travelling on a bike and Jomon suddenly started attacking his mother with a knife. After stabbing her multiple times, he tried to flee in a lorry. It was the residents who stopped him and handed him over to police. Though Mini was rushed to the hospital, her life could not be saved.

