Man kills father in Thrissur

April 08, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - Thrissur

In the second such incident within a week, a 60-year-old man was killed by his son in Thrissur district on Friday night.

The deceased has been identified as Joy Chirammel, of Kodannur. The police arrested his son Rijo, 25, in connection with the murder.

An altercation over a trivial issue led to the murder, according to the police.

Rijo, a welder by profession, went to bed on Friday evening after asking the family to wake him up after an hour. Rijo quarelled with the family members as they were allegedly late to wake him up.

Following the altercation, Joy allegedly hit his son. Infuriated at this, Rijo hit Joy on the face. After Joy fell on the floor in the impact of the blow, Rijo fatally attacked him.

Though local residents, along with the police, took Joy to the hospital, his life could not be saved.

A week ago, the district witnessed another murder, in which an ayurveda doctor at Avanur poisoned his father to death allegedly to avenge his mother’s death.