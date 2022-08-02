Kerala

Man kills brother for playing music

Staff Reporter PALAKKAD August 02, 2022 20:51 IST
Updated: August 02, 2022 20:51 IST

A man was killed by his younger brother following a quarrel over playing loud music on mobile phone at Mulayankavu, near Koppam, on Tuesday.

Police said Sanfar Babu, 40, died after he was attacked with a log by his brother Sakeer, 25. Sakeer reportedly questioned his elder brother playing music on mobile phone, and attacked him when he ignored Sakeer’s warning on Monday evening.

Sanfar was taken to a private hospital at Perinthalmanna with head injuries, and later shifted to Government Medical College Hospital at Kozhikode. But he died on Tuesday.

Sanfar was working in Ooty, and had come home on vacation.

