Man killed in suspected gas cylinder burst

A man died following a suspected cooking gas cylinder burst at his rented house at Mulanthuruthy on Saturday (November 16) around 8 p.m.

The deceased was identified as Anil Kumar, 58. He was a tenant on the first floor and was alone in the house. The tenant on the ground floor was not in the house. Since both the tenants used to cook food, there were cylinders on both floors.

“It is not known whether both the cylinders exploded and what caused the blast. We are waiting for the scientific examination report. The house was completely gutted,” said Mulanthuruthy police sources. It took hours for the fire and rescue services team from the Mulanthuruthy station to douse the fire.

The body of the victim was moved to the Thripunithura taluk hospital mortuary.