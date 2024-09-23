ADVERTISEMENT

Man killed in gas cylinder explosion

Published - September 23, 2024 08:45 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau

A 28-year-old migrant worker from Assam was killed after sustaining severe injuries in a cooking gas cylinder explosion at his rented room in Ranni. The victim, identified as Ganesh, worked at a nearby tyre shop. According to the police, the explosion was caused by a faulty ignition of the gas stove. Following the blast, Ganesh was rushed to the Government Medical College in Kottayam, where he succumbed to his injuries in the early hours of Monday. The impact of the explosion was so powerful that the room’s door was blown off which landed in a neighbouring building. Forensic experts inspected the site, and the body will be handed over to his relatives after a post-mortem.

