Man killed in elephant attack, wife critical

Couple on motorbike attacked on way to church at Iritty

A 38-year-old man, who was on his way to the church with his wife, was trampled to death by a wild elephant at Vallithodu, Iritty, on Sunday morning.

Justin and his wife Jenny were travelling on a motorbike when the animal attacked them around 7 a.m. Though both were rushed to a private hospital in Kannur, Justin could not be saved. Jenny sustained serious injuries and is in the intensive care unit. The couple have two children. The attack occurred in an area which is fairly populated. As per local people, this is the first instance of a wild elephant incursion in the region.

10 km from forest

Kannur Divisional Forest Officer P. Karthik said the elephant could have strayed into the human habitation that is about 10 kilometres from the Karnataka forest boundary. Officials were trying to figure out the reason for the animal travelling this far, he said. There are solar fences on a five-kilometre stretch in the border to prevent elephants from entering human habitations.

Tusk broken

The elephant’s tusk was broken during an attempt to stab a nearby lorry after the attack on the couple. The Karnataka forest officials had been intimated of the incident, Mr. Karthik added.