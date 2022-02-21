Kerala

Man killed in accident

Kozhikode

A 55-year-old man was knocked down by a truck at Chonad near Karassery in Kozhikode district on Monday. The victim was identified as Sainul Abdi, a resident of Poyil in Kodiyathur.

According to the police, a truck collided with his scooter. The man died on the spot, they said.


