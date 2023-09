September 03, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - Kozhikode

A motorbike rider was killed after the vehicle fell into a gorge near Kakkadampoyil in Kozhikode district on Sunday. The victim was identified as Abdul Salam, a resident of Kodiyathur. The accident took place near a dangerous curve at the eco-tourism spot. It was a few local residents who spotted the victim and informed the police.