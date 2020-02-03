Man killed by wild gaur

One of the three members of a gang was killed when a wild gaur it was hunting suddenly attacked the team.

The incident took place at the Kurangini forest, near Bodimettu, on the border with Tamil Nadu on Monday. Two persons of the gang, Rajakumari residents Saju Varghese (47) and Palliyil Rajesh (37), were arrested by the Santhanpara police and handed over to the Tamil Nadu Police.

According to the police, Saju, Rajesh and Thondimala resident Mariyappan, 52, were attacked by a wild gaur they had shot at. While Mariyappan was hit from the back, the others fled. Later, Saju and Rajesh rushed Mariyappan to the Theni Medical College Hospital in Tamil Nadu where he was pronounced brought dead.

They told the hospital authorities that Mariyappan was injured after he fell down from a ladder while collecting pepper in a farm. The accused later confessed to how Mariyappan was killed. The police later found out that the men were involved in hunting wild animals in the past using an unlicensed country gun.