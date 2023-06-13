Man killed as wild boar runs onto his two-wheeler in Kasaragod

June 13, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - KASARAGOD

A 43-year-old man was killed after a wild boar ran onto his two-wheeler at Kasaragod on Monday night. The victim, Babu, a native of Periya Villaram in Kasaragod, succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital in Kannur. An employee at a battery shop at Kumbala, Babu was on his way back home from work when the accident took place at Chekkipallam at around 8 p.m. The wild boar ran onto Babu’s motorbike and in the impact, he was thrown out of his vehicles and sustained head injuries. He was rushed to the Kanhangad District Hospital and later shifted to the private hospital in Kannur as his condition turned critical. However, he died during treatment on Monday midnight. The Bekal police conducted an inquest and his body was released to his relatives after a post-mortem examination at the Kannur Medical College Hospital.