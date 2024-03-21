Man killed as tipper lorry rams motorbike in Kerala capital

March 21, 2024 10:58 am | Updated 10:58 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A 42-year-old man died after a tipper lorry rammed into his motorcycle near the Panavila junction here on Wednesday evening. The deceased has been identified as Sudheer, a native of Perukavu, near Vilavoorkal. Later in the evening, the Cantonment Police arrested Satheesh Kumar, driver of the tipper lorry.

According to the police, the tipper hit Sudheer’s motorcycle near the traffic signal at Panavila Junction. Sudheer got thrown off the motorcycle in the impact, and hit his head on the pavement.

This is the second accident involving a tipper lorry and a motorcycle on successive days in the capital. A college student riding a scooter was killed after a boulder fell on him from a moving tipper lorry that carries boulders to the under-construction Vizhinjam International Seaport on Tuesday. The death had led to protests by local residents at the port entrance.