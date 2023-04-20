HamberMenu
Man killed as KSRTC bus rams another

April 20, 2023 05:46 am | Updated 05:46 am IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau
The damaged part of a KSRTC bus after it was hit by another bus, killing one person and injuring four others, at Vadakkanchery, near Palakkad, on Wednesday evening.

The damaged part of a KSRTC bus after it was hit by another bus, killing one person and injuring four others, at Vadakkanchery, near Palakkad, on Wednesday evening. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A 52-year-old man was killed and four others were injured when a KSRTC bus rammed another at Vadakkanchery, near here, on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Jayan S. Nair, 52, from Kallekulangara. The accident took place at 4.15 p.m. when a bus heading from Anakkatti to Pala crashed into a Palakkad-bound bus while entering Vadakkanchery town from the National Highway 544.

Jayan was sitting near the back door in the bus heading towards Palakkad. He was an area manager of a soap company. He was on his way back from Thrissur when the tragedy took place.

Those injured were Ajayghosh, 49, from Kunnamkulam; Unnikrishnan, 49, from Thrissur; Subramanian, 50, from Thrissur; and Sr. Anita Paul, 38, from Vadakkanchery. They were admitted to different hospitals at Vadakkanchery and Thrissur.

The police arrested KSRTC Pala-bound bus driver Babu Thomas, 48, after the accident.

